Rushville Public Library
Checkout the German American exhibit on loan throughout the month at the Rushville Public Library. Learn of all the places in Indiana that are named after cities and towns in Germany and see how much Germany and Indiana have in common. (Sponsored by the Indian German Heritage Society)
Evergreen Library
Who: Anyone with a valid Rushville Library Card
What: We're going to be an Evergreen library. This resource sharing initiative provides cost savings for the library and access to almost 8 million items for more than 1 million Indiana residents. In addition, RPL patrons will have access to more than 50,000 ebooks, digital magazines and streamable videos.
Where: Rushville Public Library
When: Beginning Jan. 20
Car Clinic expands
After 32 years in one location, The Car Clinic is expanding. Chris Durbin will open a new location at 220 W. 2nd Street in Rushville. It was Lawson Auto Repair next to Hoeing Plumbing and Mezcal Restaurant. The new shop, Durbin's Garage, will specialize in tires, alignment, and service. Olin will remain at the original location and specialize in diagnosis, electrical and general repair.
