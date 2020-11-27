Santa in Rushville
Christmas on Main announced dates and times for Santa visits and holiday movies at the Princess Theatre.
- Dec. 2: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 5: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Home Alone” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Lori Seyer
- Dec. 9: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Brian Dunn
- Dec. 12: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “A Christmas Story” at 11 a.m. sponsored by Payne Insurance
- Dec. 16: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Dec. 19: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority
Milroy Merry Market
Every year, the Milroy Elementary PTO provides students with an opportunity to purchase gifts for their families. This year the school will be doing things a little differently.
All students will have 10 minutes to review the items. Each student will be able to pick out five items for their family members free of charge.
The event is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 1.
If you would like to make a donation to the PTO, who sponsors this event, please send an envelope marked PTO donation and turn it into the school office.
For more information, call the school office.
Milroy Elementary School basketball
Due to COVID-19, Milroy Elementary announced it will not have basketball for grades 5 and 6 this year.
RCHS schedule updates
The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
City Hall
Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rush County, Rushville City Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice. To reach City Hall, call 932-3735. For City Utilities, call 932-4124. To pay your utility bill, mail or use one of the drop boxes located at the rear of City Hall, the old office on west 3rd Street or the police department lobby.
