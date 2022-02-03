Rush County Council update
If the Rush County Courthouse is closed for inclement weather on Friday, Feb. 4, the Rush County Council will meet for a regular session meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7 in the Rush County Auditor's Office, Room 212, 101 Est 2nd Street, Rushville, IN 46173.
The Open Resource
Upcoming sessions include:
Feb. 7 - 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Receive your free refurbished HP Chromebook Workshop along with some basic Chrome OS tips and tricks
Feb. 28 - 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Learn more about Microsoft Excel formulas and functions plus the basics to format and Excel worksheet
Rushville Eagles
Mardi Gras themed chili supper fundraiser and dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Rushville Eagles. DJ starts playing at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit Rushville Regional Theatre.
Rush County Commissioners Meetings
The Rush County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include Feb. 14 and 28; March 14 and 28; April 11 and 25; May 9 and 23; June 6 and 21; July 5 and 18; Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 7 and 18; and Dec. 5 and 19.
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
Carthage Town Board meeting
The 2022 regular meetings of the Carthage Town Board are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Carthage Town Hall, 6 West 1st Street, Carthage. (Locations, times and dates subject to change).
Meeting dates for 2022 include Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Rush County Council Meetings
The Rush County Council will meet for a regular session meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb, 4, in the Rush County Assembly Room, 101 Est 2nd Street, Rushville, IN 46173. The Rush County Council will not hold a regular session on Thursday, Feb. 3, or Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Rush County Council meets at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 (regular meeting), Sept. 28 (public hearing/budget), Oct. 12 and 13 (budget), Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Election Board Meetings
All Election Board Meeting (with the exception of December) will be held at 2 p.m. in the Rush County Clerk’s Office.
Any questions can be directed to the Rush County Clerk at 765-932-2086 or email at clerk@rushcounty.in.gov.
Meeting dates for 2022 include Feb. 24, March 17, April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, and Nov, 17.
December meeting is held at the Election Conference with dates to be released at later date.
