Rush County News Briefs

Indiana FFA honors Neuman
Congratulations to Nicholas Neuman (RCHS FFA) for being selected to the Top Four for Prepared Public Speaking by the Indiana FFA. Neuman is joined by Maggie Johnson of Churubusco, Isabella Witte of Eastern Hancock and Megan Bixler of Hamilton Southeastern.
UIndy honors students
INDIANAPOLIS—The University of Indianapolis has published a list of students who have been named to the Dean’s List or Honor Roll for Semester II, and/or the Annual Honor Roll of the 2019-20 academic year.
Local students included Cameron Craig – Honor Roll, Shannon Davis – Dean’s List, Brittani Dicristofolo – Dean’s List, Matthew Harrison – Dean’s List, Abigail Hollenbaugh – Dean’s List, Brittany Kuhn – Honor Roll, and Brianna Smith – Honor Roll.
Rush County Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
June 20 – TQ Midgets
June 27 – Autocross
June 30 – TQ Midgets
July 1 – TQ Midgets
July 4 – TQ Midgets
July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks
July 6 – Flat Drags
July 7 – Derby
July 8 – Autocross
Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets
Sept. 19 – Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus in Rushville will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 26. This is for carry out only. Meals are $12 and include 3 pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and slaw or applesauce. Proceeds will go to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rushville.
RCHS food pantry
The RCHS Food Pantry will be open 3:30 to 6 p.m. today. This will be drive-thru only. There will be milk and 25 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
Lion football scrimmage
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
RPL discount cards for non-residents
In honor of the Rushville Public Library’s 110th birthday, and for a limited time, county residents can get a discounted library card. The discount is $10 off a 12-month card, $5 off a 6-month card and $2.50 for a 3-month card. This discount deal runs June 8-20.
