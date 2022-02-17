Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will begin practicing for its spring concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in the RCHS Choir Room starting Feb. 14 for concerts on April 2 and 3. This is the 20th anniversary year.
Carthage mowing bids
The Town of Carthage will be accepting mowing bids for the 2022 season for the town’s cemetery located on the Carthage Pike. Bids will be accepted at 6 West first street, Carthage, IN 46115 until noon on Feb. 22 (you may drop off in person during regular business hours or put in drop box by flag pole). Bids will be opened and discussed at the meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 22.
Knightstown Elementary School
Kindergarten Round-up for the academic year 2022-23 at Knightstown Elementary School will be 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Children must be 5-years-old by Aug. 1, 2022. Parents should bring birth certificate and immunization records.
Call to schedule an appointment at (765) 345-2151. Appointments will last approximately one hour.
Rush County Commissioners Meetings
The Rush County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include Feb. 28; March 14 and 28; April 11 and 25; May 9 and 23; June 6 and 21; July 5 and 18; Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 7 and 18; and Dec. 5 and 19.
The Open Resource
Upcoming session:
Feb. 28 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Learn more about Microsoft Excel formulas and functions plus the basics to format and Excel worksheet
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
Carthage Town Board meeting
The Carthage Town Board will be will be holding its regular monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 22. The town board will start the meeting by opening closed bids for their CCMG resurfacing project. The meetings will be held at Carthage Town Hall (6 West 1st Street, Carthage, IN 46115) unless otherwise posted.
The 2022 regular meetings of the Carthage Town Board are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Carthage Town Hall, 6 West 1st Street, Carthage. (Locations, times and dates subject to change).
Meeting dates for 2022 include March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Rush County Council Meetings
The Rush County Council meets at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 (regular meeting), Sept. 28 (public hearing/budget), Oct. 12 and 13 (budget), Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
APC and BZA schedule
All APC meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Dates for the meetings are March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
All BZA meetings are scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Rush County Courthouse Assembly Room. Dates for the meetings are March 8, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 7.
Live community theatre returns
Rushville Regional Theatre presents “On Golden Pond” at 8:30 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9 on the stage of the Princess Theater, 330 N. Main Street.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for anyone who can provide a student ID.
Tickets are available online at rushvilleregionaltheatre.com or by phone at (765) 635-5976.
The cast is comprised of Matt Amos as Norman Thayer, Lora Norris as Ethel Thayer, Allie Myers as Chelsea Thayer Wayne, Mike Plough as Bill, and Nick Amos as Billy Ray Jr.
