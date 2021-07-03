Post Offices closed
INDIANAPOLIS – The Postal Service wishes to remind our customers that Post Offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.
There will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service.
All services will resume on Tuesday, July 6. The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled hours on Saturday, July 3.
Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is set for July 3 at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
Back to School Resource Fair
A Back to School Resource Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville. The free event is for students in grades K-6. Visit for school supplies, vaccine information, local resources and more. The event will serve the first 600 to attend.
Posey Township Pork Chop Supper
The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department will be having a pork chop supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31. All are welcome to attend.
RMHF Golf Outing
Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.
Jim Evans Golf Outing
The Second Annual Jimmy “Van” Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Antler Pointe Golf Club. The proceeds from the event will go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund. Entry fee for individuals is $50 and for teams of four is $200. For more information, contact Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.
Rush County Historical Society
The Rush County Historical Society Museum (619 North Perkins Street, Rushville) will be having Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month through December 2021. The one change will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3. Dates include Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 (time to be determined in December).
