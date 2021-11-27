Rush County Historical Society
Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville.
Visit Santa Claus
Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are available at Mocha Moose. To reduce wait times, each child will need this free ticket. Santa will also be seeing kids at The Princess throughout the month of December.
Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will distribute holiday bags from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the 109 E. 3rd Street location.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
