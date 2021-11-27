News Briefs logo

Rush County Historical Society

Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville.

Visit Santa Claus

Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are available at Mocha Moose. To reduce wait times, each child will need this free ticket. Santa will also be seeing kids at The Princess throughout the month of December.

Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry

The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will distribute holiday bags from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the 109 E. 3rd Street location.

Rush County Chorale

The Rush County Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you