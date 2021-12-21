News Briefs logo

Rushville Street Department

Holiday hours for the Smiley Avenue Transfer Station and Recycle Center are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to noon

Friday, Dec. 24, closed

Saturday, Dec. 25, closed

Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Jan. 1, closed

All other dates will be normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Winter Break Camp

Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is hosting Winter Break Camp Days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23, Dec. 27 to 30, and Jan. 3. Cost is $10 per member, but if your family has Medicaid Anthem will pay the camp fee.

Attendees should bring a water bottle and mask. Sign-up at the front desk. Call (765) 932-2765 with questions.

