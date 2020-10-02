Rush County Historical Society Open House
The Rush County Historical Society Open House (619 North Perkins Street, Rushville) will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
Boys and Girls Club basketball
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has opened registration for its developmental basketball league for ages 3-12. Register by Oct. 19 with evaluations at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. The cost is $40 player fee. Practices and games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16. For more information, contact Unit Director Quinn Leisure at 765-932-2765.
Scavenger Hunt
Rushville Public Library is hosting a young adult scavenger hunt for anyone in grades 6-12. This is a clue-themed scavenger hunt and will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the library. To reserve a spot, call (765) 932-3496.
Haunted Trail
Rush County Twisted Christmas is presenting a Haunted Trail at Riverside Park in Rushville. The action will be held each Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at dusk. You must wear a mask upon entry and social distancing is required. The cost $10 per person with children 2-and-under a free will donation is suggested.
