Tox-away Day
Due to the holiday weekend, Tox-away Day for Rush County residents will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Smiley Avenue Disposal Center.
St. Mary Fall Festival
The St. Mary Catholic Church Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. Saturday’s event will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in the St. Mary School gym. Admission is $10 and you must be 21 years of age to enter. Sunday’s festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. Carry-out and chicken dinners available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $12 for adults and $7 for 12-and-under.
Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry
The next mobile pantry will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This will not be a drive-through. Please bring your boxes, wagons or carts because this will be a walk-thru.
The items distributed will be USDA Government Commodities.
Everyone will need to sign-in upon arrival. If you are picking up food for other families, please have their address available.
RMHF announcement
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation is thrilled to announce an exciting new relationship with Thompson & Associates, the nation’s premier values-based estate planners. This is a partnership between the RMH Foundation, Thompson & Associates and local professionals to deliver a unique planning experience that combines your values with your valuables.
For more information about this complimentary and confidential planning service, contact Elton Marzon at 765-932-7568 or elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com.
Willkie Days
The annual Willkie Days celebration will be Sept. 18 and 19 in Rushville. RushFest will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown with activities for the entire family. The parade is set for 10 a.m. Capping the day will be the Live at the Levee free concert featuring Electric Avenue – 80s MTV Experience.
On Sunday, the SPARC Walk will be at 2 p.m. at Rushville’s Riverside Park.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale is looking to get back together for practices and plan the Christmas concerts, tentatively for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The group will meet in the RCHS choir room from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 13.
A strong, balanced turn-out from all voice sections and a solid commitment to practice will be key to making this happen.
Crossroads Indiana Memorial
At noon on Sept. 25, the Morristown Branch of the Shelby County Public Library will host the opening ceremony of the Crossroads Indiana Memorial for loved ones lost to COVID-19.
City of Rushville
There will be a Planning and Zoning Town Hall meeting hosted by the City of Rushville Advisory Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Board. The meeting is open to the public.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in City Center Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville, Indiana.
COVID vaccine and testing
Rush Memorial Hospital has opened a COVID Vaccine and COVID Testing Clinic in the old First Financial Bank Building on the north side of Rushville. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and Foster Heights Road.
These services are provided for free to the public thanks to the Indiana State Department of Health and Rush County Health Department. The new location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month. Testing is still available at RMH’s Walk In Care Clinic, but the patients will now need to be seen for an appointment and their insurance will be billed for all services provided in the Walk In Care Clinic.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.