Rush County News Briefs

Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the unemployment rates for Indiana and for each county in the state.
The unemployment rate for May 2020 in Indiana was 11.9. That rate is down from 17.0 in April 2020.
Rush County is above the state rate at 12.9 for May 2020. That is down from 18.5 in April 2020.
Rushville Animal Shelter
The Rushville Animal Shelter is preparing to move into the new building. In order to make the move manageable and lower the stress on the animals, the shelter will not be taking in animals this week. Adoptions can still be done by setting up an appointment.
Knights of Columbus
Knights of Columbus in Rushville will host a chicken fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. This is for carry out only. Meals are $12 and include 3 pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and slaw or applesauce. Proceeds will go to St. Mary Catholic Church in Rushville.
Community Assistance Food Pantry
Rush County residents can pick up food at the Rushville Food Pantry (109 East Third Street). The re-opening began Thursday and runs until further notice. Food pantry items can be picked up twice a month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday or Thursday.
Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
June 27 – Autocross
June 30 – TQ Midgets
July 1 – TQ Midgets
July 4 – TQ Midgets
July 5 – Off road racing and Monster Trucks
July 6 – Flat Drags
July 7 – Derby
July 8 – Autocross
Sept. 6 – TQ Midgets
Sept. 19 – Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
