July 4th Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club, after much deliberation, has decided to cancel the Annual July 4th Car Show. This is being done for the safety of the public and out of respect to the businesses that have supported the event for many years. The community and local small businesses have supported and provided sponsorship for the Car show for more than 30 years.
During this time of economic hardship, organizers feel that they could not, in good consciousness after weeks of being closed and out of work, ask for the donations needed for this event. Organizers ask that the community take this time and support the businesses that have helped them put this show on for the last 33 years. And as the Optimist Creed says, “Promise Yourself To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.”
RES News
Chromebook return is set to begin May 26. Students kindergarten, first grade and third grade will return materials (chromebooks, chargers, library books) from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Students in second grade, fourth grade and fifth grade will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Students in sixth grade (or any that could not make the previous two days) will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Adults are asked to drive behind RES and have materials in the trunk. Once parked, the trunks can be opened and someone from the school will collect the materials.
Libations by the Levee
The 3rd annual Libations by the Levee at Riverside Park in Rushville has been rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. This event will feature an estimated two dozen breweries and three musical talents.
RCHS News
Parents and students can drive through at the back shop door (off Sexton Street) to drop off Chromebooks and books. Times for drop offs and collection of locker items are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Food Distribution
Food distribution on Wednesday’s for students from Rush County Schools will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Arlington Elementary, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RES and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Milroy Elementary.
