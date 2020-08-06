Youth Soccer
Youth soccer players in Rush County are getting another chance to hit the playing field this fall.
Rush County Youth Soccer is organizing skills clinics at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 9.
Games will be on Sundays beginning Aug. 16 and running through Sept. 13.
For more information, contact Chris Chastain at (765) 932-2629 or via email at coachchris97@gmail.com.
Ladies Fall Bowling League
There will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the Ladies Fall Bowling League at Rushville Bowl. The meeting is for anyone interested in finding out about ladies bowling opportunities for the coming fall and winter.
Kid’s Day at Mt. Lawn this Sunday
On Sunday, Mt. Lawn Speedway in New Castle will host Kid’s Day at the Races with a special 4 p.m. start time.
The afternoon’s racing card will consist of the Claborn Motors open-wheel Modifieds in the Norton Transport 30, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics in the “We Back The Blue” 30 , the Van Hoy Oil INEX Legends in the US Auto Group / Last Chance Wrecker 25, the Indiana Cage Cart Series, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, the State Farm Insurance Street Drags, as well as special events for children throughout the afternoon, including a coin scramble, big wheel races, and prize giveaways during intermission.
Tickets for Kid’s Day at the Races are available at www.mtlawn.com and cost $10 with children 10 and under getting in free.
Movie this Saturday
Thanks to the members of the American Legion Post 150-Rushville, the Heart of Rushville will show the movie “American Sniper” at The Princess Theater this Saturday. Tickets are $5 and available at the Mocha Moose beginning today. Seating will be limited.
Heart of Rushville movie night
The Heart of Rushville is hosting Women and Wine Uncorked event on Friday at The Princess Theatre. Through the sponsorship of Lisa Winship/Wall Farms, “Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood” will be shown at 7 p.m.
Indiana wines for purchase will be served up by Clare with Barmaids.
Presale tickets will be available at Mocha Moose for $5 beginning today. Seating will be limited.
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets
RCHS All-Sport and Golden Lion tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday in the athletic office. Ticket prices are $50 for adult All-Sport ticket, $40 for student All-Sport ticket, $60 for Golden Lion ticket and $180 for the family plan. No refunds. Fans are required to wear masks and social distance.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
RCHS sports updates
The Lady Lion golf match that was originally scheduled with Connersville for Aug. 25 has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. today at Connersville
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
