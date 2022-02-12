Rush County Genealogical Society meeting
Rush County Genealogical Society meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12.
Do you need to kick-start your genealogy research? Need some ideas to make your research more personal? Katrina Cooper will be giving a presentation giving ideas for research projects that will make you want to delve back into your family history. 12 projects – one for each month. This is based on a class she took from Family Tree University by Sunny Jane Morton.
If you would like to join via Zoom, e-mail rcgsociety@gmail.com for meeting codes.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m. May 14. Richard Barr, professional genealogist from Indianapolis will be speaking on Naturalization Records.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will begin practicing for its spring concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in the RCHS Choir Room starting Feb. 14 for concerts on April 2 and 3. This is the 20th anniversary year.
The Open Resource
Upcoming session:
Feb. 28 – 4:30 to 6 p.m.: Learn more about Microsoft Excel formulas and functions plus the basics to format and Excel worksheet
Carthage mowing bids
The Town of Carthage will be accepting mowing bids for the 2022 season for the town’s cemetery located on the Carthage Pike. Bids will be accepted at 6 West first street, Carthage, IN 46115 until noon on Feb. 22 (you may drop off in person during regular business hours or put in drop box by flag pole). Bids will be opened and discussed at the meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 22.
