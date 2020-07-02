Rush County News Briefs

RCCA Food Pantry
Volunteers of the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will give out boxes of food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Milroy Elementary School. The pantry is open to all people in need.
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, the Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry will distribute pre-boxed food at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Please make sure the trunk is empty and arrive after 3 p.m. from the 11th Street entrance.
Rush County Social Services
Rush County Social Services is sponsoring a Back to School drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Students must be in the vehicle and will receive school supplies and a backpack. Students in grades K-8 are eligible and must attend Rush County Schools.
Clean Green Rush
The Rush County Tire Recycling program is set to resume July 6 at the Rush County Highway Department, 1352 E. SR 44, Rushville. This is for Rush County households, no businesses.
Next Tox-Away day
Tox-Away day will not be held this Saturday due to July 4th holiday. It will return 8 a.m. to noon on July 11.
Rush County Historical Society Museum
Rush County Historical Society Museum will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. The museum is located at 619 North Perkins Street in Rushville.
Summer Reading
The Rushville Public Library will be hosting a Summer Reading Ice Cream Party from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the RPL Discovery Park.
Changing Footprints to reopen
Rushville’s Changing Footprints, 310 Julian St., will reopen for shoe pickup or drop off 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9. The entrance will be through the side door (ramp) and exit will be through the front door (dock). Masks should be worn and visitors should stay 6 feet apart when possible. No more than three families at time. Regular hours after July 9 will be 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays and the second and fourth Thursdays of the month.
Rush County Fairgrounds Track Events
A schedule of events at the Rush County Fairgrounds track include:
- July 4 - TQ Midgets
- July 5 - Off road racing and Monster Trucks
- July 7 - Derby
- July 8 - Autocross
- Sept. 6 - TQ Midgets
- Sept. 19 - Derby
CDC guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Watch the Rush County Fair Facebook page for links to buy tickets online for the above events.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.