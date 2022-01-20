The Open Resource
Understanding and Using Excel Spreadsheet Formulas Workshop – Jan. 24
Election Board
The Election Board Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rush County Clerk’s Office.
Rush County Commissioners Meetings
The Rush County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include Jan. 31; Feb. 14 and 28; March 14 and 28; April 11 and 25; May 9 and 23; June 6 and 21; July 5 and 18; Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 7 and 18; and Dec. 5 and 19.
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
Rush County Council Meetings
The Rush County Council meets at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 (regular meeting), Sept. 28 (public hearing/budget), Oct. 12 and 13 (budget), Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Carthage Town Board meeting
The 2022 regular meetings of the Carthage Town Board are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Carthage Town Hall, 6 West 1st Street, Carthage. (Locations, times and dates subject to change).
Meeting dates for 2022 include Jan. 24, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.