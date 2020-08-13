Ladies Fall Bowling League
There will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the Ladies Fall Bowling League at Rushville Bowl. The meeting is for anyone interested in finding out about ladies bowling opportunities for the coming fall and winter.
Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Gleaners Mobile Food Truck will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. The truck will be packed for 600 families in need. Enter the 11th Street entrance after 3 p.m. and make sure the trunk or back of the vehicle is empty.
Street closing Aug. 17
The City of Rushville announced that east 8th Street between Willow and George streets will be closed for construction beginning Aug. 17. The road will be reconstructed with addition of storm drainage and sidewalks. The construction is expected to last 60 days.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
RCHS sports updates
Girls golf Senior Night has been rescheduled for Sept. 1.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday. The boys tennis match against East Central that was scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
