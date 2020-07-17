NARFE news
The meeting for the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 0813 scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Elks Lodge in Rushville has been cancelled.
Gleaners Mobile Food Bank
The Gleaners Mobile Food Bank will be a the Rush County Fairgrounds from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. Arrive after 3 p.m. at the 11 Street entrance. Have your trunk empty.
RCCF Food Pantry
From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will be a Milroy Elementary School for a drive up food pantry for those in need.
Community Care Kits
Trane Rushville is partnering with the Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry to provide Community Care Kits to help at-risk populations return to work, social activities and family responsibilities safely. The kits will include face masks, hand soap, hand sanitizers, toothbrushes and toothpaste. The kits also include paper bags to store face masks when not in use. Distribution will be at the Food Pantry (109 E. 3rd St.) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Rush County Council
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of income information from the State of Indiana, the Rush County Council has cancelled the Public Hearing for Rush County 2021 budgets which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 19. It will be rescheduled at a later time.
The Rush County Council will hold the regular monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 in the Assembly Room of the Rush County Courthouse.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
