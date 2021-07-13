Rush County Humane Society meeting
The next meeting of the Rush County Humane Society (RCHuS) is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the new Rushville Animal Shelter located at 650 Van Sickle St., Rushville (north of the Rushville Water Treatment Plant, south of Laker’s Implement on Hwy 44). This is an important meeting for all those concerned with the welfare and care of the animals of Rush County. This meeting will revolve around how to get a multiuse/surgical room and a front office space finished and usable. The RCHuS is a 501 © 3 NOT-FOR-PROFIT organization. If you would like to make a donation dedicated to the completion of these rooms, please send your tax deductible contribution to: Rush County Humane Society, c/o Sheila Berry, Treasurer, 3808 W. US HWY 52, Rushville, IN 46173.
RCS registration
Rush County Schools 2021-22 online registration begins July 19. Online registration and school supply lists can be found on the website http://rcs.rushville.k12.in.us.
Please contact the school office if an appointment is needed. Open house information is yet to be determined.
Back to School Resource Fair
A Back to School Resource Fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. July 20 at the Riverside Park Amphitheater in Rushville. The free event is for students in grades K-6. Visit for school supplies, vaccine information, local resources and more. The event will serve the first 600 to attend.
Posey Township Pork Chop Supper
The Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department will be having a pork chop supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31. All are welcome to attend.
Lykins Annual Golf Outing
The Greensburg Country Club will host the Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. For the past 10 years, this golf outing has raised more than $150,000 to assist families with unique challenges. With 180 participants, we expect the tournament will last at least six hours. The course will be closed most of the day, but will open up once all play has been completed by the golf outing.
RMHF Golf Outing
Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.
Jim Evans Golf Outing
The Second Annual Jimmy “Van” Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Antler Pointe Golf Club. The proceeds from the event will go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund. Entry fee for individuals is $50 and for teams of four is $200. For more information, contact Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.
Rush County Historical Society
The Rush County Historical Society Museum (619 North Perkins Street, Rushville) will be having Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month through December 2021. Dates include Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 (time to be determined in December).
