Election Board
The Election Board Meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Rush County Clerk’s Office.
Rushville Eagles
Mardi Gras themed chili supper fundraiser and dance from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Rushville Eagles. DJ starts playing at 7 p.m. Tickets available at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds benefit Rushville Regional Theatre.
Rush County Commissioners Meetings
The Rush County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room of the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include Jan. 31; Feb. 14 and 28; March 14 and 28; April 11 and 25; May 9 and 23; June 6 and 21; July 5 and 18; Aug. 1, 15 and 29; Sept. 12 and 26; Oct. 10 and 24; Nov. 7 and 18; and Dec. 5 and 19.
Meeting dates for city council and board of works
The Board of Public Works and Safety meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The Common Council meet at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at the Council Chambers at 330 North Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville.
Carthage Town Board meeting
The 2022 regular meetings of the Carthage Town Board are held at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Carthage Town Hall, 6 West 1st Street, Carthage. (Locations, times and dates subject to change).
Meeting dates for 2022 include Feb. 14, March 14, April 11, May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 9, Oct. 10, Nov. 14 and Dec. 12.
Rush County Council Meetings
The Rush County Council will meet for a regular session meeting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb, 4, in the Rush County Assembly Room, 101 Est 2nd Street, Rushville, IN 46173. The Rush County Council will not hold a regular session on Thursday, Feb. 3, or Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Rush County Council meets at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the courthouse. Dates for 2022 meetings include March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 (regular meeting), Sept. 28 (public hearing/budget), Oct. 12 and 13 (budget), Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.