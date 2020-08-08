Youth Soccer
Youth soccer players in Rush County are getting another chance to hit the playing field this fall. Rush County Youth Soccer is organizing skills clinics at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from Aug. 12 through Sept. 9.
Games will be on Sundays beginning Aug. 16 and running through Sept. 13.
For more information, contact Chris Chastain at (765) 932-2629 or via email at coachchris97@gmail.com.
Ladies Fall Bowling League
There will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the Ladies Fall Bowling League at Rushville Bowl. The meeting is for anyone interested in finding out about ladies bowling opportunities for the coming fall and winter.
Street closing Aug. 17
The City of Rushville announced that east 8th Street between Willow and George streets will be closed for construction beginning Aug. 17. The road will be reconstructed with addition of storm drainage and sidewalks. The construction is expected to last 60 days.
Kid’s Day at Mt. Lawn this Sunday
On Sunday, Mt. Lawn Speedway in New Castle will host Kid’s Day at the Races with a special 4 p.m. start time.
The afternoon’s racing card will consist of the Claborn Motors open-wheel Modifieds in the Norton Transport 30, the Owens Electric Stock Compacts, the Tony Stewart Drywall Crown Vics in the “We Back The Blue” 30 , the Van Hoy Oil INEX Legends in the US Auto Group / Last Chance Wrecker 25, the Indiana Cage Cart Series, the American Vintage Sprint Car Association, the State Farm Insurance Street Drags, as well as special events for children throughout the afternoon, including a coin scramble, big wheel races, and prize giveaways during intermission.
Tickets for Kid’s Day at the Races are available at www.mtlawn.com and cost $10 with children 10 and under getting in free.
Movie this Saturday
Thanks to the members of the American Legion Post 150-Rushville, the Heart of Rushville will show the movie “American Sniper” at The Princess Theater today. Tickets are $5 and available at the Mocha Moose beginning today. Seating will be limited.
Moster-Vannatta Reunion
The Moster-Vannatta Reunion has been canceled for Aug. 16. For more information, contact Karen Clark at 765-265-0774.
RCHS sports updates
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.