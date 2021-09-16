Willkie Days
The annual Willkie Days celebration will be Sept. 18 and 19 in Rushville. RushFest will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown with activities for the entire family. The parade is set for 10 a.m. Capping the day will be the Live at the Levee free concert featuring Electric Avenue – 80s MTV Experience.
On Sunday, the SPARC Walk will be at 2 p.m. at Rushville’s Riverside Park.
Manilla Lions Club
Manilla Lions Club is hosting a pork chop dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at their community building located at 2877 S 950 W, Manilla (off State Road 44). Adults $10; children under 12 $5. Carry outs available.
Crossroads Indiana Memorial
At noon on Sept. 25, the Morristown Branch of the Shelby County Public Library will host the opening ceremony of the Crossroads Indiana Memorial for loved ones lost to COVID-19.
City of Rushville
There will be a Planning and Zoning Town Hall meeting hosted by the City of Rushville Advisory Plan Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals and Historic Board. The meeting is open to the public.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in City Center Council Chambers, 330 N. Main Street, Suite 200, Rushville, Indiana.
COVID vaccine and testing
Rush Memorial Hospital has opened a COVID Vaccine and COVID Testing Clinic in the old First Financial Bank Building on the north side of Rushville. The building is located on the corner of Main Street and Foster Heights Road.
These services are provided for free to the public thanks to the Indiana State Department of Health and Rush County Health Department. The new location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month. Testing is still available at RMH’s Walk In Care Clinic, but the patients will now need to be seen for an appointment and their insurance will be billed for all services provided in the Walk In Care Clinic.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
RMHF announcement
The Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation is thrilled to announce an exciting new relationship with Thompson & Associates, the nation’s premier values-based estate planners. This is a partnership between the RMH Foundation, Thompson & Associates and local professionals to deliver a unique planning experience that combines your values with your valuables.
For more information about this complimentary and confidential planning service, contact Elton Marzon at 765-932-7568 or elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com.
