RCHS schedule updates
The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on today at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
City Hall
Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rush County, Rushville City Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice. To reach City Hall, call 932-3735. For City Utilities, call 932-4124. To pay your utility bill, mail or use one of the drop boxes located at the rear of City Hall, the old office on west 3rd Street or the police department lobby.
Commented
