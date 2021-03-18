Tox-Away Day
Tox-Away Day in Rushville is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10.
Kindergarten Round-up
Rush County Schools will open Kindergarten Round-Up on April 5. The window opens April 5 on the RCS website at rcs.rushville.k12.in.us. This is for all Rush County School district potential kindergarteners. For students entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year, students must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2021.
Easter fun
Rush County Twisted Christmas has an unique opportunity for Easter this year. During the night, the Easter bunny will visit your home and fill your yard with candy filled eggs. The cost is $20 for 24 eggs, $35 for 48 eggs, $50 for 72 eggs and $60 for 100 eggs. To order your treat-filled eggs, contact Rhonda Hornaday at 765-561-4063. All proceeds benefit Rush County Twisted Christmas.
Boys Scout Troop 33
Troop 33 is headed to Maine. The boys have been working hard on merit badges and training and could use the support of Rush County residents. One way to support the troop is the Drive-through spaghetti dinner being held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the Rush County Conservation Club. Your donation gets a spaghetti dinner and desert. The scouts will enjoy a backpacking and canoeing trip in Maine.
RCHS Prom
The RCHS Prom will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Adaggios in Greenfield. Current RCHS seniors and juniors will have the opportunity to attend the prom this year. To keep the prom safe as possible, the number of attendees will be limited, therefore guests and underclassmen will not be attending the prom this year.
Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is set for July 3 at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
