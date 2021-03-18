Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with rain ending overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.