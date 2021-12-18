Rushville Street Department
Holiday hours for the Smiley Avenue Transfer Station and Recycle Center are as follows:
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (for employee Christmas party)
Thursday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to noon
Friday, Dec. 24, closed
Saturday, Dec. 25, closed
Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Jan. 1, closed
All other dates will be normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Winter Break Camp
Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is hosting Winter Break Camp Days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23, Dec. 27 to 30, and Jan. 3. Cost is $10 per member, but if your family has Medicaid Anthem will pay the camp fee. Attendees should bring a water bottle and mask. Sign-up at the front desk. Call (765) 932-2765 with questions.
Curbside leaf collection
Next week will be the final week for curbside leaf collection.
Leaves will need to be bagged after next week. Call us after they have been bagged and set out at 932-2575 and we will arrange for them to be picked up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.