RCHS Senior Cruise
Parents, family members and friends of the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 2020 have organized a “Senior Cruise” to honor the graduates. Cars will meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday (May 30) at the former Walmart parking lot. Cars should line-up facing north and the cruise will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The cruise is for graduating seniors only, but parents may drive their seniors if they want. The route will go south on Main St., left on 2nd Street, left on Perkins
Street, left on 3rd Street, right on Main Street and back to the parking lot where the cruise started.
There will be police, fire and EMS escorts to assist with traffic. All laws need to be followed during the cruise. City residents are welcome along the cruise route. Reminder to all, be respectful of the social distancing guidelines.
John Abrams reception
The community is invited to celebrate with John Adams on the completion of 35 years of driving bus No. 56 for Milroy Elementary School. The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Pioneer Engineers Club at Caldwell Pioneer Acres (3703 S 200 W, Rushville). No gifts, just come to greet. Refreshments will be provided.
Rush County Commissioners
The Board of Commissioners of Rush County voted to follow all Executive Orders issued by Governor Eric Holcomb. The most recent Executive Order is #20-28 signed on May 21, 2020, which became effective on May 22, 2020. All residents and other persons using services and patronizing businesses in Rush County are strongly encouraged and reminded to follow social distancing guidelines, to practice hand hygiene with soap and water or with hand sanitizer, and to practice other disinfecting and sanitizing methods. The commissioners also strongly encourage all persons to wear cloth face coverings when in a public setting.
Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department will not be having an Immunization Clinic in June. The department hopes to resume in July.
Unemployment rate
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses and the workforce in Indiana. The unemployment rate in Indiana is 17.1.
Rush County has taken a hit as well. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Rush County ranks 33rd among Indiana counties with an unemployment rate of 18.6. In March of 2020, there were 232 unemployed in the county. In April of 2020, there are 1,622 unemployed compared to 208 in April 2019.
Libations by the Levee
The 3rd annual Libations by the Levee at Riverside Park in Rushville has been rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. This event will feature an estimated two dozen breweries and three musical talents.
