RPL book sale
The Rushville Public Library is making room for more books, audiobooks and DVDs and want to make your day.
WHAT?...Picture books, children’s books, adult and teen fiction and nonfiction, audio books, DVDs, magazines and more will be available for purchase. Library materials sell for $1 a bag.
WHERE?...Discovery Park, located next to the library building
WHEN?...9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12
Preschool and toddler story time
Story time for preschoolers and toddlers (infant to kindergarten) will be from 9 to 9:30 a.m. today and Sept. 17 and 24. Join Miss Pam for a fun story time adventure. There will be songs, books, finger plays, crafts, visitors and more.This online story time will be posted on RPL’s website.
Sleepy time story time
Finish the day in bed cuddled up with your little ones and have a quiet, cozy story read aloud to you before drifting off to sleep. The online story time will be 7 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29 on the RPL’s website.
Calling all artists
The Rushville Public Library will be hosting an online art exhibition in October and need submissions from area artists. Send scans or pictures of artwork from students in grades K-5 to info@rushvillelibrary.com by Sept. 30. Please include first name and grade level.
Fall wreath making
The Fall wreath making event for adults at the Rushville Public Library will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. All materials will be supplied. Face-to-face will be capped at nine participants. If you’d like to make it at home, pick up supplies at the library and watch the instructional video which will also be posted on the RPL website at the same day/time. Just supplies will be capped at 11 participants. Call the library at 765-932-3496 to sign up for the class or just supplies.
Heavy trash pick up
The heavy trash pickup dates are as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 24 – residents may begin placing items out for collection.
Monday, Sept. 28 – residents on Mondays trash route items will be collected
Tuesday, Sept. 29 – residents on Tuesdays trash route items will be collected
Wednesday, Sept. 30 – residents on Wednesdays trash route items will be collected
Tox-Away Day
Due to the Labor Day holiday, Tox-Away Day has been moved to 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12. This is a free service to Rush County residents only.
RCHS sports updates
The Lions football game at Connersville (originally scheduled for Sept. 18) has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 19.
The Lion tennis match at Franklin County has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.
The Lady Lion volleyball match with Greensburg has been rescheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at Rushville. The junior varsity match will be played first with varsity following.
The Lady Lion golf match with Greensburg and Knightstown has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Antler Pointe Golf Course.
The Lady Lions soccer match with Lawrenceburg has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Rushville.
The Lady Lion volleyball match with East Central that was postponed has been rescheduled as a varsity only at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following. The boys soccer game at New Castle on Sept. 24 is a varsity only at 7 p.m.
