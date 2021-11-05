Rush County property taxes
Rush County property taxes are due Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Treasurer’s Office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please enter the courthouse by the west doors. Taxes may be mailed to PO Box 291, Rushville IN 46173. Those must be postmarked on or before Nov. 10. First Financial Bank and Citizens State Bank will also take taxes by check payment only. If you have any questions, please call the Treasurer’s Office at (765) 932-2386 or email treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
Manilla Lions Club
Manilla Lions Club is hosting a pancake, sausage, biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the community building located at 2877 S 950 W, Manilla (off State Road 44). Adults $7; children under 12 $3. Carry outs available.
Turkey Chase
The 2nd Annual Tuckey Chase will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at South Veterans Memorial Park. The chase is a fun obstacle course for kids with the obstacles designed and created by local individuals. The chase is open to elementary age children.
Coats for Kids
The Rushville FOP 117 Coats for Kids will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 6 at 131 E. 1st Street in Rushville (Rush County Sheriff’s Department lobby). Children must be present to receive a coat.
Open house
The Rush County Historical Society will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville.
Veterans Day breakfast
Rushville Consolidated High School’s annual Veterans Day breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 in the RCHS Cafeteria. RCHS wants to honor past and present members of the United States Armed Forces.
Rush County Genealogical Society
Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.
Rush County Chorale
The Rush County Chorale will present its annual Christmas concerts from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church.
