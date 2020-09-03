Milroy food distribution
Milroy drive-up food pantry distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Milroy Elementary School. The pantry is open to all in need. Please have your trunk empty so volunteers can easily put the food into your car.
Heavy trash pick up
The heavy trash pickup dates are as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 24 – residents may begin placing items out for collection.
- Monday, Sept. 28 – residents on Mondays trash route items will be collected
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 – residents on Tuesdays trash route items will be collected
- Wednesday, Sept. 30 - residents on Wednesdays trash route items will be collected
Tox-Away Day
Due to the Labor Day holiday, Tox-Away Day has been moved to 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12. This is a free service to Rush County residents only.
Race this Sunday
The 2nd Annual Gray Memorial will be held at the Rush County Fairgrounds Sunday.
Hot laps begin at 6 p.m. with racing beginning at 7 p.m. Grandstand gates open at 5:15 p.m. Grandstand admission ages 5-12 is $5, adults $10 with pit entry fee of $30 for all ages. Due to continued health concerns, attendance will be limited.
RCHS sports updates
The Lion football game at Connersville originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. This is due to a lighting issue at Connersville and the inability to play at night.
The Lion soccer game against Richmond has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. This is a varsity only game.
The Lady Lions soccer match at Union County has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
The Lady Lions soccer match with Lawrenceburg has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Rushville.
The Lady Lion volleyball match with East Central that was postponed has been rescheduled as a varsity only at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
The Lion tennis match at Waldron on Sept. 8 has been cancelled. The Lion match with Eastern Hancock has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following. The boys soccer game at New Castle on Sept. 24 is a varsity only at 7 p.m.
