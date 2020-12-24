Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry announced federal commodity distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at the pantry. This is open to all Rush County residents in need.
Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the unemployment rates for Indiana and each county from November.
The unemployment rate in Indiana stands at 4.9, down from 5.3 in October.
Rush County’s unemployment rate is below the state average at 3.9. That is also lower than the 4.2 rate of October.
Rushville Street Department
Trash and recycle routes will be collected on a regular schedule through the holiday season. The street department office and Smiley Avenue Transfer Station will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
RCHS schedule updates
The Lions basketball game against Centerville scheduled for Dec. 19 has been canceled.
The Lion wrestling team will not travel to the Madison Cub Classic this year over the holiday break (Dec. 29 – 30).
The Lady Lions basketball team will not be participating in the Northridge Tournament on Dec. 29-30. The Lady Lions will play at South Ripley on Dec. 29 with a 6 p.m. junior varsity tip.
The Lady Lions will host Blue River Valley at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in a varsity only contest.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Lawrenceburg has been rescheduled for Feb. 13. This will be a 6 p.m. junior varsity tip at Lawrenceburg.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.