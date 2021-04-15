Mayor’s 5K
The City of Rushville Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 22. Proceeds will benefit the Rush County Booster Club.
MEDC golf outing
The Milroy Economic Development Corp. annual golf outing at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville will be held at 8:30 a.m. June 19. Teams are still needed. For information, contact Bob Jackman at 317-694-8871, Michelle Herbert at 317-691-1088, Laura Jessup at 765-561-2069 or John Herbert at 765-561-6749.
Rush County Fair
The 2021 Rush County Fair will run June 26 through July 3. Burton Brothers Amusements will run Monday through Saturday. Advanced tickets for wristband nights will be available at local banks June 3 through June 26 for $20, which can be used any wristband night. Wristband nights are Monday, June 28, through Saturday, July 3. Wristbands purchased during the fair are $25. Midway hours begin at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is set for July 3 at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 at the Elks Lodge (223 E. 3rd St.) in Rushville.
RMHF golf outing
Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.
