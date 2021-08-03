RCHS all-sports tickets
Rushville Consolidated High School will begin selling all-sports tickets from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Aug. 2 in the athletic office.
Tickets will also be on sale at the first two home football games. These tickets will cover all regular home athletic contests, but does not include tournaments.
RCHS will be charging admission for 2022 baseball and softball games and all-sport tickets will be accepted there as well.
Golden Lion: $60
Adult: $50
Student: $40
All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets
The All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget race that was canceled June 19 has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 13 at the Rush County Fairgrounds.
Manilla Fish Fry
The Manilla Fish Fry (and tenderloin) will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Manilla Fire Station. Tickets for a chance to win a whole hog and a 1/2 Angus beef (processing included) can be purchased from Manilla Fire Department members or at the fish fry. You do not have to be present to win.
Lykins Annual Golf Outing
The Greensburg Country Club will host the Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. The event will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14. For the past 10 years, this golf outing has raised more than $150,000 to assist families with unique challenges. With 180 participants, we expect the tournament will last at least six hours. The course will be closed most of the day, but will open up once all play has been completed by the golf outing.
RPL annual fundraiser
The Rushville Public Library annual fundraiser will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in the RPL Discovery Park. Tickets are available for $20 each or $35 per couple and can be purchased at the library. The meal includes a choice of ribeye or chicken breast with a live auction and raffle drawings throughout the evening. Music will be provided by Scot Schrader with Brian Sheehan MC’ing. A beer and wine cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m.
RMHF Golf Outing
Rush Memorial Hospital Foundation golf outing is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. For more information, contact Julie Dragoo at julia.dragoo@rushmemorial.com or Elton Marzon at elton.marzon@rushmemorial.com or 765-932-7568.
Jim Evans Golf Outing
The Second Annual Jimmy “Van” Coach Evans Golf Outing will be held with a shot gun start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Antler Pointe Golf Club. The proceeds from the event will go to the Rushville Lions Athletic Fund. Entry fee for individuals is $50 and for teams of four is $200. For more information, contact Antler Pointe Golf Club at (765) 932-3072 or Rocky McGrath at (765) 561-5824.
Rush County Historical Society
The Rush County Historical Society Museum (619 North Perkins Street, Rushville) will be having Open House from 2 to 4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month through December 2021. Dates include Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 (time to be determined in December).
