Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the unemployment rate for Indiana and its counties.
The unemployment rate in Indiana for October 2020 is 4.8.
Rush County is below the state average with an unemployment rate of 3.8.
RCHS schedule updates
The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
City Hall
Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout Rush County, Rushville City Hall will be open by appointment only until further notice. To reach City Hall, call 932-3735. For City Utilities, call 932-4124. To pay your utility bill, mail or use one of the drop boxes located at the rear of City Hall, the old office on west 3rd Street or the police department lobby.
