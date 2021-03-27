Tox-Away Day
Tox-Away Day in Rushville is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10.
Masonic Lodge breakfast
The Masonic Lodge, 841 S. SR 3 in Rushville, will be hosting breakfast from 6:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. All you can eat pancakes, sausage, biscuits, gravy, eggs, and limited supply of bacon. Free will offering will be accepted.
Kindergarten Round-up
Rush County Schools will open Kindergarten Round-Up on April 5. The window opens April 5 on the RCS website at rcs.rushville.k12.in.us. This is for all Rush County School district potential kindergarteners. For students entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year, students must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1, 2021.
Mayor’s 5K
The City of Rushville Mayor’s 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8:30 a.m. May 22. Proceeds will benefit the Rush County Booster Club.
Boys Scout Troop 33
Troop 33 is headed to Maine. The boys have been working hard on merit badges and training and could use the support of Rush County residents. One way to support the troop is the Drive-through spaghetti dinner being held from 5 to 8 p.m. April 9 at the Rush County Conservation Club. Your donation gets a spaghetti dinner and desert. The scouts will enjoy a backpacking and canoeing trip in Maine.
RCHS Prom
The RCHS Prom will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Adaggios in Greenfield. Current RCHS seniors and juniors will have the opportunity to attend the prom this year. To keep the prom safe as possible, the number of attendees will be limited, therefore guests and underclassmen will not be attending the prom this year.
Car Show
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show is set for July 3 at North Veterans Memorial Park in Rushville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Chuck Kemker at (317) 752-2073, e-mail RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com or check the Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Facebook page.
Replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 at the Elks Lodge (223 E. 3rd St.) in Rushville.
