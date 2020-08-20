RushFest, final concert cancelled
RushFest, scheduled for Sept. 19, has been cancelled. The Board of Directors looked at all options and voted unanimously to cancel the event for this year due to health and safety concerns. Along with that, the final concert of the Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheater Concert Series has been cancelled.
RCHS sports updates
The Lions football game at New Castle scheduled for Aug. 28 has been cancelled due to quarantine of athletes at New Castle.
The Lion tennis match at Waldron on Sept. 8 has been cancelled. The match against East Central has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
The Zionsville Invitational for cross country on Aug. 22 has been cancelled.
Girls golf Senior Night has been rescheduled for Sept. 1. The golf match at Franklin County has been moved to 4:45 p.m. today.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following.
Golf outing cancelled
The Milroy Economic Development Committee (MEDC) has voted to cancel the 2020 golf outing that had been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now open. This year, the application will be submitted online. For more information, visit the Rush County Community Foundation website.
Ladies Fall Bowling League
There will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, for the Ladies Fall Bowling League at Rushville Bowl. The meeting is for anyone interested in finding out about ladies bowling opportunities for the coming fall and winter.
