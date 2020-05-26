Contractor Outreach Event
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Contract B-35450 (US 52 bridge replacement at Mud Creek, 5.46 miles West of SR 44) has a Contractor Outreach Event. The call-in meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.
Information about this Accelerated Bridge Construction project utilizing precast components can be found at: https://www.in.gov/dot/div/contracts/abc/accBridge.htm.
The meeting link can be located at https://hntb.webex.com/hntb/j.php?MTID=m5b80f66b3eb627a9a795ffce5b1d2170.
Individuals can join by phone at 1-415-655-0002 (US Toll) or 1-855-797-9485 (US Toll free) with the meeting number (access code) of 742 393 703.
Purdue Extension Rush County
Purdue Extension Rush County received guidelines for face-to-face July events. After thoroughly considering the feasibility of meeting these requirements, the Rush County 4-H Council and Purdue Extension Rush County have decided 2020 Rush County 4-H Fair Events will be held virtually.
Rush County Fair 2020
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Rush County Fair has been cancelled by the fair board. The Rush County Fairboard does not control the 4-H events. Those updates can be found on the Rush County Purdue Extension page.
The dates for the fair have to be selected far in advance. In this pandemic, the state guidelines would prevent Rush County from having the fair at that time. Complicating matters is the fact that carnival companies are difficult to hire this late in the year with a date change.
Any track events will have to be scheduled later in the year or held without spectators.
RES News
Chromebook return is set to begin today (May 26). Students kindergarten, first grade and third grade will return materials (chromebooks, chargers, library books) from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Students in second grade, fourth grade and fifth grade will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Students in sixth grade (or any that could not make the previous two days) will return materials from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
Adults are asked to drive behind RES and have materials in the trunk. Once parked, the trunks can be opened and someone from the school will collect the materials.
Libations by the Levee
The 3rd annual Libations by the Levee at Riverside Park in Rushville has been rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. This event will feature an estimated two dozen breweries and three musical talents.
RCHS News
Parents and students can drive through at the back shop door (off Sexton Street) to drop off Chromebooks and books. Times for drop offs and collection of locker items are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
