Rushville Street Department
Holiday hours for the Smiley Avenue Transfer Station and Recycle Center are as follows:
Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (for employee Christmas party)
Thursday, Dec. 23, 8 a.m. to noon
Friday, Dec. 24, closed
Saturday, Dec. 25, closed
Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Jan. 1, closed
All other dates will be normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Winter Break Camp
Boys & Girls Club of Rush County is hosting Winter Break Camp Days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 to 23, Dec. 27 to 30, and Jan. 3. Cost is $10 per member, but if your family has Medicaid Anthem will pay the camp fee.
Attendees should bring a water bottle and mask. Sign-up at the front desk. Call (765) 932-2765 with questions.
