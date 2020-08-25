Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the July unemployment rates for the state of Indiana and its counties.
The state unemployment rate for July 2020 was 7.9%. Rush County’s unemployment rate for the same time was 5.7%.
The Open Resource, Inc.
Register now for the first of the Webinar Wednesday series offered by The Open Research. The first of the free webinars will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and will cover meeting online, focusing on Google Meet and Microsoft Skype which are free tools for individual and group meetings. Register by going to the new website for The Open Resource, www.TheOpenResource.org or to https://professorpc.weebly.com. If you have questions concerning the webinars, contact ProfessorPC by email at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1.
RushFest cancelled
RushFest, scheduled for Sept. 19, has been cancelled. The Board of Directors looked at all options and voted unanimously to cancel the event for this year due to health and safety concerns. Along with that, the final concert of the Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheater Concert Series has been cancelled.
Golf outing cancelled
The Milroy Economic Development Committee (MEDC) has voted to cancel the 2020 golf outing that had been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now open. This year, the application will be submitted online. For more information, visit the Rush County Community Foundation website.
RCHS sports updates
The Lions football game at New Castle scheduled for Aug. 28 has been cancelled due to quarantine of athletes at New Castle. The Lions will travel to face Covenant Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Zionsville West Middle School
The Lion tennis match at Waldron on Sept. 8 has been cancelled. The match against East Central has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
Girls golf Senior Night has been rescheduled for Sept. 1.
The EIAC girls golf tournament will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brook Hill Golf Club.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following. The boys soccer game at New Castle on Sept. 24 is a varsity only at 7 p.m.
Ladies Fall Bowling League
There will be an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. today for the Ladies Fall Bowling League at Rushville Bowl. The meeting is for anyone interested in finding out about ladies bowling opportunities for the coming fall and winter.
