Food Pantry updates
On Oct. 19, the Milroy Elementary School food pantry will be available to all in need from 5 to 7 p.m. Do not enter school property until 4 p.m.
On Oct. 20 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds for all in need.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26, the Rushville Food Pantry will have a commodity distribution day. This is open to Rush County residents.
On Oct. 27, a drop and go will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Open to all in need. There will be 30 pounds of food consisting of milk, cheese, meat, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
RCHS basketball seating
For those interested in selecting seats for the upcoming RCHS basketball season, Golden Lion Members, Corporate Sponsors and Parents of Players will have first choice on reserved seats for boys and girls basketball games. They should bring their tickets to the Memorial Gym Athletic Office on Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20. All-Sport ticket holders may begin selecting their seats on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
General admission tickets are $5. High school and middle school students do not need assigned seats. Ticket prices are as follows: Golden Lion Ticket $60, Adult All-Sports $50 and Student All-Sports $40.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
Boys and Girls Club basketball
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has opened registration for its developmental basketball league for ages 3-12. Register by Oct. 19 with evaluations at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. The cost is $40 player fee. Practices and games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16. For more information, contact Unit Director Quinn Leisure at 765-932-2765.
Haunted Trail
Rush County Twisted Christmas is presenting a Haunted Trail at Riverside Park in Rushville. The action will be held each Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at dusk. You must wear a mask upon entry and social distancing is required. The cost $10 per person with children 2-and-under a free will donation is suggested.
RCHS sports updates
The Lion football team will be traveling to Scottsburg for the first round of sectional play at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Tickets will be on sale on GoFan. No tickets will be sold at the gate. You may purchase tickets for $6 tickets at https://gofan.co/app/events/116309.
The sectional game will be played at Scottsburg Middle School, 425 South Third Street, Scottsburg, IN 47170.
