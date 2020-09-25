Boys and Girls Club basketball
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County has opened registration for its developmental basketball league for ages 3-12. Register by Oct. 19 with evaluations at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. The cost is $40 player fee. Practices and games will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from Oct. 21 through Dec. 16. For more information, contact Unit Director Quinn Leisure at 765-932-2765.
K-9 Open
According to Rushville Police Chief Craig Tucker, there are still few spaces available for teams for the 9th K-9 Open Golf Scramble, but it is limited. Tee-off for the event is 9 a.m. Sunday at Antler Pointe Golf Course in Rushville. Registration is at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the city and county K-9 programs.
National Alpaca Days Sept. 26
Clifty Creek Alpacas, 1161 E 1000 S, Milroy, is having an Open House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for National Alpaca Days. Come and meet the alpacas, see demos on processing fiber, spinning and weaving. Farm Store will be open to shop for “one of a kind” handmade alpaca items, handspun alpaca yarn and more. Masks and social distancing encouraged. Hand sanitizing station available.
Sleepytime storytime
Finish the day in bed cuddled up with your little ones and have a quiet, cozy story read aloud to you before drifting off to sleep. The online storytime will be 7 p.m. Sept. 29 on the RPL’s website.
Calling all artists
The Rushville Public Library will be hosting an online art exhibition in October and need submissions from area artists. Send scans or pictures of artwork from students in grades K-5 to info@rushvillelibrary.com by Sept. 30. Please include first name and grade level.
Heavy trash pick up
The heavy trash pickup dates are as follows:
- Monday, Sept. 28 – residents on Mondays trash route items will be collected
- Tuesday, Sept. 29 – residents on Tuesdays trash route items will be collected
- Wednesday, Sept. 30 - residents on Wednesdays trash route items will be collected
RCHS sports updates
The Lady Lion volleyball match with Greensburg has been rescheduled for noon Saturday, Oct. 3 at Rushville. The junior varsity match will be played first with varsity following.
The Lady Lions soccer match with Lawrenceburg has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Rushville.
The Lady Lion volleyball match with East Central that was postponed has been rescheduled as a varsity only at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
