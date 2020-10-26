Food Pantry updates
Due to uncontrolled circumstances, the food distribution that was scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Rush County Fairgrounds has been cancelled.
Rush County Twisted Christmas
It is time to sign up for the Rush County Twisted Christmas for those that need assistance this holiday season. The one day only application process will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Danny and Linda Mathews Shelter House in Laughlin Park (1000 West Second Street). Bring IDs, income verification for all in the household and kids wants and needs. It is imperative that if your family needs assistance, you make it to this one-day event.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat will be permitted this holiday season in Rushville. The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. CDC guidelines will be in place: Social distance, wear masks and make sure to check all treats.
