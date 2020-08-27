Tox-Away Day
Due to the Labor Day holiday, Tox-Away Day has been moved to 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 12. This is a free service to Rush County residents only.
The Open Resource, Inc.
Register now for the first of the Webinar Wednesday series offered by The Open Research. The first of the free webinars will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, and will cover meeting online, focusing on Google Meet and Microsoft Skype which are free tools for individual and group meetings. Register by going to the new website for The Open Resource, www.TheOpenResource.org or to https://professorpc.weebly.com. If you have questions concerning the webinars, contact ProfessorPC by email at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com. Registration is encouraged by Sept. 1.
Unemployment rate
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the July unemployment rates for the state of Indiana and its counties.
The state unemployment rate for July 2020 was 7.9%. Rush County’s unemployment rate for the same time was 5.7%.
Golf outing cancelled
The Milroy Economic Development Committee (MEDC) has voted to cancel the 2020 golf outing that had been rescheduled for Aug. 29.
Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now open. This year, the application will be submitted online. For more information, visit the Rush County Community Foundation website.
RCHS sports updates
The Lions football game at New Castle scheduled for Aug. 28 has been cancelled due to quarantine of athletes at New Castle. The Lions will travel to face Covenant Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Zionsville West Middle School.
The Lion tennis match at Waldron on Sept. 8 has been cancelled. The Lion match with Eastern Hancock has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 9.
Girls golf Senior Night has been rescheduled for Sept. 1.
The EIAC girls golf tournament will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Brook Hill Golf Club.
The boys soccer game scheduled for Sept. 10 at Morristown has been changed to Sept. 26. Varsity start time will be 10 a.m. with JV following. The boys soccer game at New Castle on Sept. 24 is a varsity only at 7 p.m.
