Rush County News Briefs

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department announced that Shawn M. McClung was charged Thursday with Voluntary Manslaughter, a Class B Felony, resulting from the investigation into the death of Denise Pflum. The investigation was led by Sheriff Joey Laughlin and Detective Chad Blaes. The information and probable cause alleges that McClung previously claimed that Pflum was still alive, but has recently admitted that he killed her in March of 1986. The investigation is ongoing.
Rushville student graduates from INCA
INDIANAPOLIS – More than 750 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy as part of the Class of 2020, including Rylee Vanover from Rushville.
RCCA Food Pantry
The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry will give out free milk from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. This is a milk only event.
Rush County Social Services
Rush County Social Services is sponsoring a Back to School drive-thru event from 4 to 6 p.m. July 16 at the Rush County Fairgrounds. Students must be in the vehicle and will receive school supplies and a backpack. Students in grades K-8 are eligible and must attend Rush County Schools.
Next Tox-Away day
Tox-Away day will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
RCHS sports updates
The RCHS boys tennis scrimmage at Cambridge City Lincoln has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
