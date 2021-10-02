News Briefs logo

Rush County Humane Society meeting

The next meeting of the Rush County Humane Society (RCHuS) will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Rushville Animal Shelter located at 650 VanSickle St., Rushville. The RCHuS is working at developing it’s office there and a few financial decisions need to be made. Please come help get RCHuS’s office up and running.

Trick or Treat

Rushville's Trick or Treating for Halloween will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

Haunted Trails

The City of Rushville and Parks Department announced the Haunted Trails will return this year. This is a fundraiser put on by Rush County Twisted Christmas. Rush County Twisted Christmas provides Christmas gifts for Rush County youth. The trail is open Fridays and Saturdays in October at Riverside Park. Tickets are $10.

Turkey Chase

The 2nd Annual Tuckey Chase will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 6 at South Veterans Memorial Park. The chase is a fun obstacle course for kids with the obstacles designed and created by local individuals. The chase is open to elementary age children.

Lions Food Pantry

The Lions Food Pantry has made some updates. There will be an Open House at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 1201 Lions Path (back of building by the garage) to celebrate the updates.

Rush County Genealogical Society

Denise Anderson-Decina will be the speaker at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2021 on a topic about DNA. She is going to give a talk on “Understanding Your DNA Matches” – a beginner to intermediate level presentation including some of the tools to analyze DNA matches such as DNA Painter.

