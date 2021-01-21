Rush County Humane Society
The next Rush County Humane Society meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Rushville Animal Shelter’s new facility. Shelter staff want to personally encourage anyone interested in animal welfare, volunteering or fundraising to please join this meeting.
Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department shared that as long as Rush County is in the Red status for COVID-19, individuals can not walk into the Health Department without an appointment. Appointments can be set up by calling 765-932-3103 prior to going to the health department. All COVID-19 vaccinations are being done at the RMH Walk In Clinic. COVID-19 vaccinations are not currently being done at the health department office.
COVID-19 vaccine
Indiana is expanding the availability of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination to Hoosiers age 70 and older by appointment. Appointments can be made by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov. If you need assistance with registration, call 211.
RCS Food Pantry
The RCS Food Pantry (at RCHS off of Sexton St.) will be open from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, via drive-thru. Please do not get out of your cars and have enough room in the trunk/back of your car to put the food. Anyone that has a student attending a school in Rush County is welcome. The food pantry will continue be open on the third Thursday of each month.
Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club
The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2020-2021 school year.
The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ essays, based on the theme of “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive a gift certificate and the winning essays will be sent to the district level where college scholarships are available for top winners.
Applications for the contest, with rules and requirements can be picked up at the Boys and Girls Club in Rushville, or requested by emailing RushvilleBreakfastOptimists@gmail.com.
All entries must be received by Monday, Feb. 15, to be considered for the contest. Entries can be mailed to PO Box 311, Rushville IN 46173, or dropped off at the Boys and Girls Club of Rushville.
Please contact Marrisa at 765-571-2430 or at RushvilleBreakfastOptmistClub@gmail.com with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.