Rushville Animal Shelter

On Thursday, the Rushville Animal Shelter building will be under full construction. The staff needs to find a temporary placement for all animals currently in the shelter. Currently, there are five dogs and 10 cats that need placement through next week. If you are interested in fostering an animal, please contact the Rushville Animal Shelter.

Santa in Rushville

Christmas on Main announced dates and times for Santa visits and holiday movies at the Princess Theatre.

Dec. 9: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “Miracle on 34th Street” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Brian Dunn

Dec. 11: “Elf” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Beacon Credit Union

Dec. 12: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “A Christmas Story” at 11 a.m. sponsored by Payne Insurance; “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Wendy’s; “A Nightmare Before Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. by anonymous sponsor

Dec. 16: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “The Grinch” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Psi Iota Xi

Dec. 19: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Frozen” at 11 a.m. by anonymous sponsor; “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority; “White Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Heart of Rushville

Dec. 20: “Christmas Chronicles” at 2 p.m. sponsored by the Leisure Family

RCHS schedule updates

The Lady Lion basketball game against Richmond (originally scheduled for Dec. 1) has been moved to Dec. 10 at Rushville. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.

The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.

The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.

