Rush County News Briefs

RCHS food pantry
The RCHS Food Pantry will be open 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday. This will be drive-thru only. There will be milk and 25 pound boxes of fruits and vegetables.
RCHS senior hog roast
Jeff Amos will be roasting hogs for the RCHS seniors on July 7 at Hinshaw Field. Gates open to seniors at 11 a.m. Activities include music, corn hole, football/Frisbee passing and food. Seniors, please watch for a communication to RSVP.
Lion football scrimmage
The Rushville Lions football scrimmage will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
RPL discount cards for non-residents
In honor of the Rushville Public Library’s 110th birthday, and for a limited time, county residents can get a discounted library card. The discount is $10 off a 12-month card, $5 off a 6-month card and $2.50 for a 3-month card. This discount deal runs June 8-20.
Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department will not be having an Immunization Clinic in June. The department will resume immunizations for children by appointment on July 2. Watch the Daily News for more information.
