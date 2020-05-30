Rush County News Briefs

RCHS student athletes honored
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches announced the 2020 Academic All-State teams. Earning first team honors for the boys were Keith Bacon, Ethan Chastain, Braiden Hunter, Nick Lawler and Samuel Sterrett. Caleb Krodel was named honorable mention. For the girls, Josie Cudworth was named honorable mention.
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association announced the 2020 Academic All-State teams and Zoey Clemmons was named honorable mention.
Tox-Away is coming back
Tox-Away is returning for Rush County residents from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 6. Residents can drop off TVs, computers, batteries, light bulbs, tires and paint cans at the Smiley Avenue location.
Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry
From 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday (June 1), the Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Rush County Fairgrounds. The distribution will be drive-through only. No one is allowed to get out of their cars. Everyone will enter at the south end of the fairgrounds starting at 3 p.m. The best way to manage the flow of traffic, would be to enter the fairgrounds off 11th Street. For everyone’s safety, items will be loaded into the trunk and not the back seat of the vehicle. No IDs are required. We will be asking the number of households for which you are picking up. There will be a limit of two boxes per vehicle.
RCHS Senior Cruise
Parents, family members and friends of the Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 2020 have organized a “Senior Cruise” to honor the graduates. Cars will meet at 7 p.m. today at the former Walmart parking lot. Cars should line-up facing north and the cruise will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The cruise is for graduating seniors only, but parents may drive their seniors if they want. The route will go south on Main St., left on 2nd Street, left on Perkins Street, left on 3rd Street, right on Main Street and back to the parking lot where the cruise started.
There will be police, fire and EMS escorts to assist with traffic. All laws need to be followed during the cruise. City residents are welcome along the cruise route. Reminder to all, be respectful of the social distancing guidelines.
John Abrams reception
The community is invited to celebrate with John Abrams on the completion of 35 years of driving bus No. 56 for Milroy Elementary School. The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Pioneer Engineers Club at Caldwell Pioneer Acres (3703 S 200 W, Rushville). No gifts, just come to greet. Refreshments will be provided.
Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department will not be having an Immunization Clinic in June. The department hopes to resume in July.
Unemployment rate
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses and the workforce in Indiana. The unemployment rate in Indiana is 17.1.
Rush County has taken a hit as well. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Rush County ranks 33rd among Indiana counties with an unemployment rate of 18.6. In March of 2020, there were 232 unemployed in the county. In April of 2020, there are 1,622 unemployed compared to 208 in April 2019.
