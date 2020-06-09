Area student named to Trine list
Students from Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2020 term.
To earn President’s List honors, these students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000. Hallie Fenimore of Rushville, majoring in Civil Engineering, was named to this honored list.
John Abrams reception
The community is invited to celebrate with John Abrams on the completion of 35 years of driving bus No. 56 for Milroy Elementary School. The celebration will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Pioneer Engineers Club at Caldwell Pioneer Acres (3703 S 200 W, Rushville). No gifts, just come to greet. Refreshments will be provided.
RPL Birthday Bash
The Rushville Public Library is hosting a Birthday Bash from 9 a.m. to noon on June 13. Stop by the Discovery Park to celebrate 110 years. Pre-packaged cookies and bottled water will be served, along with crayons and coloring pages for the kids.
RPL discount cards for non-residents
In honor of the Rushville Public Library’s 110th birthday, and for a limited time, county residents can get a discounted library card. The discount is $10 off a 12-month card, $5 off a 6-month card and $2.50 for a 3-month card. This discount deal runs June 8-20.
Rush County Health Department
The Rush County Health Department will not be having an Immunization Clinic in June. The department hopes to resume in July.
