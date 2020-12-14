RCHS schedule updates
The Lions basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 15 with Beech Grove has been canceled.
The Lions basketball game at Lawrenceburg scheduled for Dec. 18 has been canceled.
The Lions basketball game against Centerville scheduled for Dec. 19 has been canceled.
The Lion Wrestling team will not travel to the Madison Cub Classic this year over the holiday break (Dec. 29 – 30). The Lions will instead travel to Connersville for the Spartan Classic on Dec. 29 (start time 9 a.m.) and Dec. 30 (start time 8:30 a.m.).
The Lady Lions basketball team will not be participating in the Northridge Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
The Lion basketball game against Oldenburg Academy on Feb. 20 will be played at Oldenburg. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
The Lion wrestling match against Shenandoah has been moved to 9 a.m. Jan. 9 at Rushville. The EIAC wrestling tournament will be held Jan. 16 at South Dearborn. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m.
Santa in Rushville
Christmas on Main announced dates and times for Santa visits and holiday movies at the Princess Theatre.
Dec. 16: Santa from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; “The Grinch” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Psi Iota Xi
Dec. 19: Santa from noon to 2 p.m.; “Frozen” at 11 a.m. by anonymous sponsor; “Polar Express” at 2 p.m. sponsored by Tri Kappa Sorority; “White Christmas” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by Heart of Rushville
Dec. 20: “Christmas Chronicles” at 2 p.m. sponsored by the Leisure Family
